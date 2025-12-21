BJP MP Laxman criticized Opposition Disruption

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha member Dr. K. Laxman strongly criticized opposition parties, particularly the Congress and Trinamool Congress, for attempting to obstruct proceedings during the winter session of Parliament instead of engaging in constructive debate. Addressing the media on Saturday, he said that despite repeated disruptions, the Narendra Modi government ensured that the session remained productive, with discussions extending beyond scheduled time in the interest of the public.

Dr. Laxman recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s opening statement in Parliament: “Discuss, Debate, Decide… But Not Disruption.” He alleged that under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, the Congress tried to create confusion among the public by raising issues such as SIR (Special Intensive Revision), EVMs, and alleged vote theft. He noted that the Congress was ultimately exposed when its past mistakes were highlighted during debates.

He explained that the SIR process is a long-standing electoral reform conducted independently by the Election Commission under Article 324 of the Constitution, aimed at removing deceased voters, adding eligible youth, eliminating duplicate entries, and deleting names of illegal infiltrators. This process, he said, has been carried out since the 1950s under various prime ministers, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Manmohan Singh.

Dr. Laxman accused the Congress of politicizing electoral reforms, pointing out that while the party accepted EVMs during its victories in 1989, 2004, and 2009, it began questioning them only after losing power in 2014. He emphasized that claims of vote theft and EVM malfunction are baseless and undermine democracy.

He also highlighted Prime Minister Modi’s tribute to the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, recalling its role in inspiring the freedom struggle and Telangana’s integration into India. He criticized Congress for politicizing the song and even restricting its recitation during the Emergency.

On legislative achievements, Dr. Laxman noted the passage of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Grameen) bill, which expands the rural employment guarantee from 100 to 125 days. He said the bill reflects Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Ram Rajya, ensuring sustainable rural development through water resource management, asset creation, and employment opportunities.

Dr. Laxman accused Congress and BRS of lacking a genuine public agenda, focusing only on attacking BJP politically. He asserted that BJP is strengthening across India, including Telangana, where the party has made significant gains in rural local body elections. He alleged that opposition leaders like Akhilesh Yadav and Mamata Banerjee are conspiring against Modi’s leadership, while even INDIA bloc members are questioning Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

Dr. Laxman said that people across the country continue to place strong faith in Prime Minister Modi’s transparent and corruption-free governance. He predicted BJP’s victories in upcoming elections, including West Bengal, and reaffirmed his commitment to raising Telangana’s issues in Parliament for the benefit of its people.