Live
- Pre-poll seizure of cash, gold in Telangana rises to Rs 525 crore
- Pochampally Srinivas Reddy flays Seethakka, asks people to vote for development
- Tripura govt urges Shah to expedite setting up of immigration centre in Agartala airport
- UNRWA colludes with Israel to displace Gaza citizens to South Gaza: Hamas
- MP Vyapam scam: Four convicts sentenced to three to four years rigorous imprisonment
- BDL pays final dividend to the Centre
- Arrested Trinamool minister to retain his portfolio for the time being
- 4 jailbirds hoodwink Maha prison staff to escape from cell in waiting car
- Mumbai’s Sir J.J. Hospital opens OPD for air pollution patients
- Kerala tourism pavilion wins best stand award at London World Travel Mart
Just In
BJP Mulugu candidate Ajmira Prahlad gets people's support, to file nomination tomorrow
Highlights
BJP Mulugu candidate Ajmira Prahlad has intensified his efforts to get the support of the people and gearing up for the filing false f nomination tomorrow.
BJP Mulugu candidate Ajmira Prahlad has intensified his efforts to get the support of the people and gearing up for the filing false f nomination tomorrow.
The BJP candidate is getting the support with the joining BRS and Congress cadre in BJP and with the support of former BRS MLA Ajmira Chandulal. According to BJP leaders, Prahlad will file nomination on Thursday at 2:50 pm according.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS