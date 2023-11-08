  • Menu
BJP Mulugu candidate Ajmira Prahlad gets people's support, to file nomination tomorrow

BJP Mulugu candidate Ajmira Prahlad gets peoples support, to file nomination tomorrow
Highlights

BJP Mulugu candidate Ajmira Prahlad has intensified his efforts to get the support of the people and gearing up for the filing false f nomination tomorrow.

The BJP candidate is getting the support with the joining BRS and Congress cadre in BJP and with the support of former BRS MLA Ajmira Chandulal. According to BJP leaders, Prahlad will file nomination on Thursday at 2:50 pm according.

