Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

BJP says YS Sharmila's party has no relevance in Telangana

Krishna Saagar Rao
x

BJP Telangana unit chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao 

Highlights

The BJP Telangana unit chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said on Thursday that YS Sharmila's party launch “is like a new movie's audio release event and nothing more

Hyderabad: The BJP Telangana unit chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said on Thursday that YS Sharmila's party launch "is like a new movie's audio release event and nothing more. Her party has neither relevance on which it is founded, nor on any ideology", he said.

"The entire event smacks of self-promotion and plays-out like a poorly scripted daily TV soap opera."

Rao stated that former AP CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy was against the very idea of separate statehood to Telangana. "YSR vehemently opposed it and has proactively tried to undermine the people's movement." The BJP leader asserted that Sharmila's party fundamental plot to utilise the YSR legacy in Telangana will only backfire. "There is neither space nor relevance to her party in the State."

He added that "It is quite evident that Sharmila's party is a 'political self-employment schemefor Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan's family in Telangana."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X