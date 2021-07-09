BJP says YS Sharmila's party has no relevance in Telangana

Hyderabad: The BJP Telangana unit chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said on Thursday that YS Sharmila's party launch "is like a new movie's audio release event and nothing more. Her party has neither relevance on which it is founded, nor on any ideology", he said.

"The entire event smacks of self-promotion and plays-out like a poorly scripted daily TV soap opera."

Rao stated that former AP CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy was against the very idea of separate statehood to Telangana. "YSR vehemently opposed it and has proactively tried to undermine the people's movement." The BJP leader asserted that Sharmila's party fundamental plot to utilise the YSR legacy in Telangana will only backfire. "There is neither space nor relevance to her party in the State."

He added that "It is quite evident that Sharmila's party is a 'political self-employment schemefor Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan's family in Telangana."