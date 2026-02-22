BJP State Chief Condemns Police Action Against BJYM Leaders

BJP alleges BJYM leaders were verbally and physically abused by police.

Rao demands suspension and criminal action against the responsible officers.

The party claims police acted under political pressure to favour Congress.

Hyderabad: BJP State President N. Ramchander Rao has strongly criticised the police for what he termed as “highhandedness” in arresting BJYM State President Ganesh Kunde and other leaders. He said on Saturday that the arrests took place when BJYM leaders planned a protest against Youth Congress workers, following the Congress party’s alleged misconduct during the AI Global Summit in New Delhi.

In a statement, Rao demanded the immediate suspension of police officers accused of verbally and physically abusing BJP youth leaders. He alleged that the officers used vulgar language and acted under political pressure to please the State Government. Rao further claimed that the police behaved more like Congress workers than law enforcement officials.

He accused State leadership, particularly Revanth Reddy, of instigating the police to resort to abuse and physical attacks, including alleged third-degree tactics inside a police van. Calling the incident a “heinous act,” Rao demanded criminal action against the responsible officers. The BJP has vowed to oppose such actions, which it claims were carried out to appease Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.