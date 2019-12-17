BJP State president Dr. Laxman slams Congress leaders for opposing CAB

Suryapet: Bharatiya Janata Party State president Dr. Laxman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stronger than a nuclear weapon and added that by using Modi as a weapon, the BJP would come to the power in the State in the next Assembly elections.



On Tuesday, he participated as chief guest to a programme organised by party State leader Sankineni Venkateshwar Rao in Suryapet. Speaking to the media later, Laxman said even the chameleons were feeling shy over Congress party leaders comments on Citizenship Amendment Bill-2019.

"The Muslim population was 9 per cent at the time of independence and now it has reached to 15 per cent of the country's population," he said, recalling that Congress had earlier demanded citizenship to Hindus who migrated from other countries and now it has been shouting at BJP when their demand was being implemented through CAB.

He criticized the State government for its anti-people polices and added that development in the State has come to a standstill.

He welcomed Raparthi Srinivas Goud, who contested as MLA candidate from Bahujana Left Front from Suryapet constituency in last the Assembly elections and his followers, others into BJP by felicitating them with party shawls.