BJP Telangana Kisan Morcha demands implementation of Rythu Bharosa

The Bharatiya Janata Kisan Morcha (BJKM), Telangana, has issued a statement criticising the Congress government for failing to implement the Rythu Bharosa scheme effectively. The Morcha alleged that Congress has betrayed farmers by reducing promised financial support and delaying payments.

According to the press note, Congress had pledged Rs 15,000 per acre (Rs 7,500 seasonal) under its manifesto, but after coming to power, the amount was reduced to Rs 12,000, leaving farmers short by Rs 3,000 per acre. The Morcha claimed this cut has worsened the financial burden on farmers, many of whom are already struggling with crop losses and rising debts. The statement further accused the government of neglecting farmer applications and subsidy disbursements, calling it a clear sign of indifference towards the agricultural community. BJP leaders argued that proper implementation of the scheme could help farmers reduce losses and stabilise their livelihoods.

Highlighting Congress’s election promises, the Morcha noted that leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, had publicly assured farmers of full support. However, the BJP alleged that these assurances remain unfulfilled, with farmers continuing to face economic distress.