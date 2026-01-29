BJP trying to snatch food from the poor, says TPCC

TPCC President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre is causing hardship to the poor. He said that during her visit to Anantapur, Sonia Gandhi was deeply moved by the lack of employment opportunities and discussed the issue with then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, which later led to the introduction of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

Addressing the gathering at Korvipalli village in Chinna Shankarampet in Medak district on Wednesday, TPCC Chief said that while the poor are suffering from hunger, PM Modi is only concerned with Adani and Ambani. It is painful to remove the name of Mahatma Gandhi, who believed that the soul of India resides in rural areas. While claiming to be building a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India), the BJP is stifling the development of the poor. The BJP, which harborus intense animosity towards the Gandhi family, is startled even at the mention of the name ‘Gandhi’, he alleged.

He said that the BJP is trying to snatch away the very morsel of food from the mouths of the poor. Protest programmes will be held to open the eyes of Modi and Amit Shah. The Congress, which always stands by the poor, will fight until the Narendra Modi government reverses its decision on the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, he said.

Later, as part of the programme, AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud enquired about the grievances of the local women.

They listened attentively to the problems expressed by the women regarding employment guarantee works, wages and family needs, and assured them that they would work to bring these issues to the government’s attention. On the occasion, they participated in a community meal with the local women and discussed their living conditions.