BJP Urges Government to Declare Aiza as a Revenue Division

Gadwal: Keeping in view the administrative needs of the people in Jogulamba Gadwal district, BJP leaders have urged the government to establish Aiza town as a Revenue Division.

On Friday, under the leadership of BJP Mandal President Gopalakrishna, a memorandum was submitted to the local RI. Later, speaking at a meeting, former BJP District President S. Ramachandra Reddy said that at present there is only one revenue division in the district. As a result, people are forced to travel to Gadwal even for minor administrative works, which wastes their time, money, and effort.

He pointed out that the combined population of Aiza, Gattu, Maldakal, Vaddepalli, and Rajoli mandals is nearly 3.5 lakhs. Aiza town has already developed as a hub for commerce, education, and agriculture, and has become the main center for the surrounding mandals, he said.

Facilities that would come with Revenue Division status:

A court, providing speedy justice to the people.

Establishment of a Sub-Registrar’s Office and other divisional-level offices.

A fire station ensuring safety for the growing town and commercial centers.

A Government Degree College, so students need not travel far for higher education.

A Government Women’s Junior College, solving issues of safety and financial burden for girl students.

He further stated that setting up a revenue division would bring faster administrative services to the people and ensure balanced development in education, healthcare, transport, and trade sectors across the district.

Those who participated in the program include Aiza Town President Bhagat Reddy, District OBC General Secretary Venkatesh Yadav, District Council Member Giddanna, Pulikal Rajashekhar, Town Vice Presidents Laxman Goud, K. Anji, T. Narasimhulu, Shankar, Desanna, and several others.