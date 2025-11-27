BJP’s Naik slams GCC for corruption, betraying tribals

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State Vice President Dr Kalyan Naik has launched a scathing attack on the Telangana State Tribal Cooperative Corporation (GCC), accusing its officials of large-scale corruption and betrayal of tribal communities.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Dr Naik alleged that GCC officials have looted crores of rupees through petrol pumps operated by tribal cooperatives and have abandoned their core responsibilities, leaving tribal livelihoods in peril.

Dr Naik expressed outrage over GCC’s failure to procure forest produce such as tamarind and yams, which traditionally sustain tribal families. “The sheds are empty, there is no inspection, no purchase. Tribals have become slaves in their own land,” he said, blaming the collapse of procurement systems for pushing tribal communities into the hands of exploitative middlemen.

He further criticised the disappearance of branding and marketing efforts once spearheaded by GCC, stating that the officials have deliberately dismantled these safeguards, enabling middlemen to dominate the market. “This is not negligence—it is collusion. GCC officials have become middlemen for rackets,” he charged.

Dr Naik also highlighted serious irregularities in petrol stations run by tribal cooperatives, calling them “nests of corruption.” He claimed that financial records are missing and funds are unaccounted for, describing the situation as a “state-wide robbery of tribal rights.” According to him, an institution meant to empower tribals has instead become a captive of corrupt networks.

Calling the situation unprecedented, Dr Naik demanded the immediate formation of an independent Inquiry Committee to investigate the allegations. He urged the suspension of all officials involved and the registration of criminal cases against those found guilty of colluding with middlemen.

“No one has the right to play with the sweat, hardship and existence of tribals,” he declared. “Our fight will not stop until strict action is taken. The BJP demands justice for the tribals and exposure of all those who looted their hard-earned money.”