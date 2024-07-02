Live
Just In
BJYM vows to continue fight for unemployed
Hyderabad: The BJYM demanded on Monday to release the health bulletin on Motilal, who is fighting for the cause of unemployment in the state.
BJYM leader S Mahender said on Monday that the Congress-led government has tried to stop the BJYM leaders, who are continuing their tireless struggle against the unemployed in the State.
He highlighted that the police acted hastily when the BJYM leaders intended to go to Gandhi Hospital to express their support for Motilal. However, police prevented it, and 20 BJYM activists were arrested and shifted to the Trimulgherry police station. He said, "The police have resorted to illegal arrests in the name of maintaining peace. But the BJYM will continue its struggle for the interests of the unemployed in the State."