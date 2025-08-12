Bodies of two brothers drowned in Kamareddy district recovered

In a heartbreaking incident, twin brothers Ram and Lakshman, age 13, from Thimmakupalli in Kamareddy district who went missing after a trip to a nearby pond for bathing were recovered. According to Sub-Inspector Ranjith, the boys returned home from school on Monday evening before heading to the pond, which is known for its depth.

Tragically, both Ram and Lakshman drowned and were reported missing shortly after. A complaint was lodged with local authorities, prompting an urgent search that included the mobilisation of deep-sea divers.

By Tuesday morning, the bodies of the twin brothers were recovered from the pond, bringing a profound sense of grief to the community. The untimely deaths of the boys have cast a shadow of sorrow over the region, leaving their family and friends devastated.