Booster shot for education sector in state, assures CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the officials to strengthen the education system further in the state and also suggested to the Additional Collectors to visit at least two government schools a week.

During the review of Education department by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the ICCC here on Wednesday, the officials briefed the CM that 48,000 students joined government schools from private schools this year. To meet the growing needs of the infrastructure in the schools, CM Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to construct new buildings to accommodate the increased number of students in every government school. Necessary facilities will also be provided to the children with special needs in the schools.

Emphasizing that women who prepare mid day meals on gas and wood stoves should be relieved from breathing-related problems, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to focus on setting up Solar Kitchens in schools. The Chief Minister inquired the officials about the increased gap between the number of students passing the 10th standard and the number of students enrolling in the intermediate. To bridge the gap, the CM suggested that all the students who pass the 10th class should be enrolled in intermediate without fail.

The Chief Minister stressed that the students who passed Intermediate should be provided skill development training for their livelihoods so that they can lead a happy life.