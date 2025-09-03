BrahMos Missile Industry to Come Up in Devarakadra, Thanks to CM Revanth’s Efforts: MLA Madhusudhan Reddy

Mahabubnagar: Devarakadra MLA G. Madhusudhan Reddy on Wednesday said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has taken special initiative to bring a BrahMos missile manufacturing industry to the constituency, creating new employment opportunities for local youth. He expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for personally engaging with company founders and ensuring the unit’s establishment in Palamuru.

Speaking at the event, the MLA said that as a son of Palamuru, CM Revanth Reddy has fulfilled his promise of allocating ₹20,000 crore annually for the development of the united Palamuru districts. In Devarakadra constituency, he noted, several institutions have already been sanctioned, including the Young India Integrated School, a degree college, and medical facilities.

Highlighting ongoing development works, the MLA said ₹110 crore has been sanctioned for the ghat road construction to Kurumurthi Temple, while a new court has been sanctioned for Devarakadra. He appealed to the government to establish an industrial corridor along the national highway to further generate employment.

Madhusudhan Reddy also urged the Chief Minister to sanction ₹30 crore for the newly formed Devarakadra Municipality, a degree college at Kottakota, and a trauma care unit at Musapet to save lives during highway accidents.

The event was attended by State Animal Husbandry and Sports Minister Venkati Srihari, Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi, Planning Commission Vice Chairman G. Chinna Reddy, MLAs Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Anirudh Reddy, Thudi Megha Reddy, Parnika Reddy, Veerlapalli Shankar, Minority Corporation Chairman Obaidullah Kotwal, District Collector Viziyendra Boi, Additional Collectors Shivendra Pratap and Enugu Narasimha Reddy, SGD Technologies MD Deepak Surjit, Sudheer and several others.