BRS accuses Centre of betraying Telangana’s interests

Hyderabad: The BRS party on Monday said that the CBI inquiry on Kaleshwaram was an attack on the interests and existence of Telangana and that it was an attempt by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who along with Prime Minister Modi and Chandrababu Naidu is trying to divert the Godavari waters to Andhra Pradesh.

The BRS Working President alleged that Revanth Reddy is hatching a huge conspiracy with Chandrababu and Modi against the existence of Telangana under the pretext of the Kaleshwaram investigation. KTR said that it is not just KCR and BRS who were being attacked in the name of the CBI investigation and criticised that the three have opened the door to the machinations of permanently closing the Kaleshwaram project, a gift of Telangana, and diverting the Godavari waters to Andhra.

KTR was furious that Revanth Reddy, who gave the green signal to the Banakacharla project as per the agenda of Modi and Chandrababu, has put the interests of Telangana at risk and put mud in the mouths of the farmers. He said that handing over the Kaleshwaram investigation to the CBI means completely drying up the project and demanded that Revanth, who had previously criticised the CBI, ED, and IT agencies as Modi’s pocket agencies, change his mind within 48 hours.

KTR questioned whether the CBI, which seemed bitter to Rahul Gandhi, would be able to touch Revanth.