BRS accuses Cong of resorting to attacks against party councillors

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Sunday alleged that the ruling Congress party is making all-out efforts to secure municipal seats by exploring all means to overturn verdicts where the public voted against them. As part of this strategy, the opposition claimed that attempts were made to attack the camp of BRS and CPI councillors in Kyatanapalli within Mancherial district.

According to party leaders, police conducted raids on Nandini Hotel in Bhadrachalam to disperse the councillors stationed there. Former Chennur MLA Balka Suman, who was alerted by advance information, successfully moved the representatives before the police could intervene.

To ensure the safe transport of councillors from Bhadrachalam to Kyatanapalli, plans were implemented to provide constant updates to the pink army units along the route through Mangapet, Mulugu, Eturu Nagaram, Kataram, and Chennur. Party leaders confirmed that all councillors have now been moved to the residence of Suman in the Chennur constituency.

A large deployment of party workers has been stationed at the house to prevent further interference. These precautions aim to ensure no issues arise during the chairman elections scheduled for Monday. Suman alleged that the ruling party is failing to respect the public mandate and stated it was shameful to attempt to take over the chairman posts despite the opposition holding a clear majority.

This standoff underscores the rising political tension as both parties vie for control over the urban local bodies following the recent municipal polls.