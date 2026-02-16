BRS alleges ‘anarchy’ in municipal polls

Hyderabad: BRS leaders on Sunday alleged that the Congress party adopted a state of anarchy to secure victory in the local bodies. Addressing a press conference alongside party leaders Palle Ravi and Sandeep, BRS General Secretary RS Praveen Kumar noted that while Congress held only four municipalities in 2020, the BRS has secured over 30 per cent of the total votes this time.

He criticised the haste of the municipal elections, which were concluded within a week, leaving no time for proper candidate selection. He further alleged that candidates intending to file nominations were kidnapped to prevent participation.

Specific incidents of misconduct were highlighted, including allegations that Congress leader Jaggareddy in Sangareddy and MP Dharmapuri Arvind in Nizamabad intimidated police personnel. In Sangareddy, Jaggareddy allegedly entered ward 34 with rowdy sheeters, pushed officers aside, and abused seasoned home guards and Circle Inspector Shivakumar Yadav, a presidential award recipient. The Election Commission subsequently registered a case against Jaggareddy. Furthermore, Praveen Kumar claimed there was an attempt to kill a CPM worker in Miryalaguda. Despite these challenges, the BRS won 788 wards.

The BRS leader alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy used massive financial resources to secure 51 per cent of the wards, contrasting this with the 110 municipalities BRS won in 2020. He claimed the Chief Minister ordered a victory in hung municipalities by any means necessary. In Ibrahimpatnam, where BRS held a majority, he alleged that police were sent to councillor camps after locations were discovered through phone tapping. He questioned if Telangana had become a banana republic.

Praveen Kumar further alleged that Revanth Reddy is making a mockery of democracy by personally holding the municipal, home, and education portfolios.

He attributed the decline in real estate to the lack of dedicated leadership in the municipal department. Finally, he accused the State Election Commission of bias for failing to issue notices to the Chief Minister after he reportedly solicited votes for the Congress hand symbol during an official government programme in the Vikarabad constituency.