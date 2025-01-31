BRS betrayed Madigas during its decade-long rule, fumes Congress

Hyderabad : AICC Secretary SA Sampath Kumar on Thursday alleged that the previous BRS administration had betrayed the Madiga community.

Speaking to media persons in Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress leader criticised the BRS leaders for misleading the public regarding the implementation of sub-classification for Scheduled Castes. “Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao claim that they will deliver justice to the Madiga community, which I find rather amusing. They should feel embarrassed as the previous BRS regime has failed to take any steps towards the implementation of Scheduled Caste categorization”, Sampath Kumar emphasised.

The former Alampur MLA affirmed that the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes is a fundamental principle of the Congress party, and the government in Telangana was fully committed to implementing this categorisation unequivocally. Sampath Kumar reassured that the State government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is dedicated to the implementation of SC categorisation. Moreover, he indicated that the State government will proceed with the SC sub-classification following the submission of a one-member commission report on the matter. He asked Krishna Madiga, the founder of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) that he need not worry regarding this issue as the Congress government remains committed to categorisation.