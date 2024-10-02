BRS, BJP shedding crocodile tears: Congress

Hyderabad: Alleging that both the BRS and BJP were aiming to draw political mileage from the Musi issue, PCC spokesperson Bandi Sudhakar Goud demanded that the Opposition come clean regarding encroachments on water bodies.



The Congress leader warned former Ministers T. Harish Rao and Eatala Rajender of potential consequences, stating that their comments on environmental issues could amount to contempt of court.

Referencing numerous Supreme Court cases regarding constructions within the FTL and buffer zones, Sudhakar asserted that it is time for the courts to take suo motu cognizance of the misleading statements made by BRS and BJP leaders, which he claimed undermine the development of cities like Hyderabad.