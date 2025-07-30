BRS braces for BCs’ meeting in support of 42 pc quota on Aug 8

Hyderabad: BRS leaders today announced a large public meeting for Backward Classes (BCs) in Karimnagar on August 8, demanding 42 per cent reservations for them in local body elections, as per the Congress party’s Kamareddy declaration.

Addressing a press conference today, BRS BC leaders, including MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav, S Madhusudhana Chari, and G Kamalakar, spoke out against the ruling party. Srinivas Yadav reiterated that the BRS had previously deemed the government’s caste census unscientific. “The BC Bill was passed in haste and sent to the Centre, and then an ordinance was brought. They celebrated as if something significant had happened with the ordinance,” he stated. He further mocked their recent visit to Delhi: “They met with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and felt like they had won the Nobel Prize. They said that they would allocate Rs 20,000 crore per year in the budget for BCs. Now they are going to play dramas in Delhi on August 5, 6, and 7.”

The BRS leader demanded that the government should proceed with elections only after ensuring 42 per cent reservation for BCs. It is with this demand that the party will organise the public meeting on August 8 in Karimnagar. Yadav alleged that the Congress party has been “cheating the BCs since independence.” He announced, “We will meet the President in Delhi on behalf of BRS on BC reservations. Congress and BJP are playing dramas together. Congress is going to say that the BJP government has cheated and will give reservations on behalf of the party. If they go to the elections without giving reservations, the people will definitely teach a lesson to the Congress.”

Madhusudhana Chari recalled that BRS had supported the BC Bill in the Legislative Council. He noted that the ruling party had stated they would take an all-party delegation to Delhi, predicting that the government would be “embarrassed over BC reservations.” He challenged Rahul Gandhi’s sincerity towards BCs, stating that if it were genuine, he should fulfil the promises made to BCs in the three states where Congress is in power. Gangula Kamalakar alleged that the Congress party was entirely about “cheating the BCs.” He highlighted that BCs had voted for the Congress party based on the BC declaration. “They said that they would give two Assembly seats to the BCs for each parliamentary seat.

The Congress did not give a single Assembly seat to the BCs in the Nizamabad district,” Kamalakar claimed. “It is clear that BC reservations will not come through an ordinance, with the Government Orders (GOs),” he concluded. Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash Mudiraj also addressed the press conference.