BRS changed fortunes of Mahbubnagar: KCR

Gadwal: If you trust the Congress party, you will be in deep trouble. It was they who never cared for the development of Gadwal and on the other hand created a mess of everything during their rule in the undivided AP. They converted the old Mahbubnagar district into a sort of desert area. Hence the voters need to assess the performance of each party, the one which ruined the district or the BRS which had ensured that the area turned lush green with agriculture, said CM KCR.



Addressing a poll rally on Monday, KCR accused the Congress party of delaying the formation of Telangana state by 14 years even after promising it, and asked the people of the state to vote based on the credentials of parties. The BRS chief requested the people to vote for his party’s candidate, and cautioned the people to be aware of the track record of political parties before casting their vote.



“They (Congress) tried to destroy BRS. They tried to buy our MLAs.

Despite their promise of formation of Telangana, they did not give separate Telangana for 14 years of struggle by the pink party and that too only after he undertook a fast unto death demanding statehood,” Rao said.

He said several people, particularly youth, sacrificed their lives during the statehood agitation, as the Congress party delayed its approval. The Rajoli Banda Diversion scheme, which could have helped the farmers a lot, was messed up by the Congress party during their long tenure.

In contrast, the BRS government, KCR said, had completed several projects bringing water to parched lands.

He also promised to complete the pending projects if the BRS was voted to power again.

Only BRS can assure development and welfare and hence the people should vote for BRS. “If you vote casually, the people would suffer. You should select a party,” he added.

He called upon the voters to evaluate the behaviour of various political parties and exercise their franchise by voting for a party that works for the poor and farmers.

Taking a jibe at the BJP government at the Centre, KCR said that though the state Assembly had passed a resolution and sent it to New Delhi to include Boya and Valmiki castes in the list of SCs, there has been no response from the Modi government.