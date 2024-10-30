BRS claims credit for preventing power tariff hike

Warangal: BRS has always fought for the welfare of the people, former chief D Vinay Bhaskar said. Celebrating the rejection of the power tariff hike proposal of the State Government by the Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC), he said that BRS played a massive role in saving the poor and middle classes from additional burden. The Congress Government proposed a power tariff hike that amounts to Rs 18,500 crore, he added.

He said that credit goes to BRS working president K T Rama Rao and former Speaker S Madhusudana Chary who vehemently opposed the power tariff hike at the ERC public hearing. “BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao never hiked power tariffs during his 10-year stint as the chief minister,” Vinay said.He accused the Congress Government of resorting to diversion politics to cover up its failure to implement its election promises. BRS will continue to fight for the welfare of the people despite the hurdles created by the Congress Government, Vinay said.

He found fault with the Warangal Police for interfering with their celebration at the NPDCL Office where the BRS cadres distributed sweets.

He said that the police denied them from burning firecrackers. “Congress Government is undermining the spirit of the democracy by bulldozing the rights of the Opposition. Congress will face the wrath of the people,” Vinay said.