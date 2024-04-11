BRS complains to EC against Revanth

Hyderabad: The BRS party lodged a complaint against the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, on Wednesday for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), against a vernacular newspaper editor for carrying unverified news, and also against an X page of the BJP.

The BRS leaders K Prabhakar and D Sravan lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer, demanding action against the CM Revanth Reddy. The BRS leaders alleged that the CM made derogatory comments against their party chief, K Chandrashekar Rao.

The BRS leaders alleged that a vernacular daily had reported that ten BRS leaders were involved in phone tapping without verifying the facts. The BRS leaders pointed out that the BJP’s official X page states, ‘fraud 11: Tenalgananu mosam chesina daga koru team ede’. They wanted the EC to direct the BJP to remove the post immediately.