BRS conspiring to stop Musi rejuvenation: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Alleging that the Opposition, particularly BRS was conspiring to stop development of the city and Musi’s rejuvenation project through its propaganda, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka dared the BRS top brass to rather start living on the banks of Musi to understand the pain of the residents there.

Speaking at the ‘Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu’ festivities held at NTR Marg on Tuesday, the Deputy CM ridiculed the way BRS leaders were campaigning against the Musi project. He wondered as to why the BRS leaders camped only for a day near the Musi banks and returned back to their palatial houses. He felt that rather the entire family of KCR should start residing permanently there if they wish to show solidarity with the people living on Musi river banks. He said that the BRS through its social media propaganda was trying to derail the State government’s plan to bring in the Godavari river waters as part of Musi rejuvenation. He said that this was part of the government’s vision to avert any possibility of Hyderabad turning into another Delhi where pollution levels have reached their peak. The government’s vision stands for transforming the state capital and making it not only pollution free but also investment friendly, he added.

The Deputy CM held that the previous BRS government had failed in focusing on the development of the city and said that whatever development the BRS leaders were claiming was nothing substantial and moreover, they failed to invest in development projects.