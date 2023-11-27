BRS govt most corrupt: Rahul

Andole/Sangareddy/Kamareddy: Electioneering for the Assembly polls in Telangana has become shriller with both the Congress and BRS leaving no stone unturned to elbow out the other.



Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been camping in the state for the past two days, said on Sunday that KCR was heading the most corrupt government in the country. ‘One cannot clear even a competitive exam or get a job without greasing palms in the state,” he alleged.

Addressing a public meeting at Kamareddy, Rahul Gandhi said all the job aspirants had spent their hard-earned money to get coaching for a government job but the BRS government left them high and dry as it could not prevent paper leak.

Recalling his meeting with youth in the Ashok Nagar area of Hyderabad on Saturday night, the Congress leader observed that some of the aspirants had spent lakhs preparing for the Groups’ exams. “If you are friends with KCR or a member of their family, clearing an exam becomes very easy. But for others, it is an impossible task,” he said. The BRS government doesn’t have time to listen to their problems. They are the future of Telangana and have been neglected by this government,” he added.

The Congress, if voted to power, would implement Vidya Bharosa Card scheme worth Rs 5 lakh for higher education besides establishing Telangana International Schools in every mandal,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader said it was time to bid good bye to ‘Dorala Telangana’ where a single family looted the entire wealth of the state whether it be irrigation projects, sand or any other resource. “Rs 1 lakh crore of public money was spent on a single project, Kaleshwaram. The project was just an excuse for indulging in large scale corruption. Their thirst for money had now resulted in damage to the pillars which have shrunk,” he alleged.

Responding to BRS’ questions as to what was done by the Congress, Rahul Gandhi said that the roads on which KCR travels now were built during the Congress rule. Schools and university in which KCR had completed his studies were constructed by the Congress. It was the Congress which transformed Hyderabad into a global city, he added.

Taking on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi said 24 cases were slapped against him and he was questioned for 55 hours by probe agencies. His Lok Sabha membership was cancelled but still they could not shake him. But when it comes to KCR they only shout from public platforms that the BRS government is corrupt but do not take any action. This clearly establishes the nexus between the pink and saffron parties, he said.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP had no qualms in backing the BRS only to defeat the Congress. The MIM which had always supported the BJP at national level remains a third player in this game in these Assembly elections,” Rahul Gandhi said.