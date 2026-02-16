BRS holds all the aces; Mayor to be elected today

Hyderabad: All eyes are on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ahead of the mayoral election to the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation scheduled for Monday, with the party’s stand expected to play a crucial role in determining the outcome.

With no party securing the magic figure on its own, the ruling Congress is dependent on BRS support to capture the mayor’s post. In this context, the BRS decision--whether to back Congress, or to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), or remain neutral--will determine the final result.

In the Karimnagar Corporation elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 30 seats, while Congress won 14, BRS secured 9, MIM 3 and Independents 10 divisions. The total strength of the corporation is 66, and the magic figure required to win the mayoral post is 34. Without BRS backing, the Congress tally would reach only 27 (Congress 14 + MIM 3 + Independents 10), making BRS support essential.

Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday alleged large-scale irregularities by the Congress in municipalities witnessing hung situations across the state.

He claimed that nearly 34 municipalities and corporations were facing such scenarios and accused Congress leaders of resorting to unlawful tactics, including luring corporators and councillors, alleged kidnappings, police pressure and intimidation.

Describing the developments as “anarchy,” K. T. Rama Rao demanded that democratic processes be upheld and asserted that the BRS would oppose any attempts to manipulate the outcome in civic bodies where no party has a clear majority.

Against this backdrop, a crucial question is whether the BRS will lend its support to the ruling Congress party.

Despite KTR’s criticism of the ruling Congress, party leaders expressed confidence about winning the Karimnagar mayoral post. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar asserted that the party has the required numerical strength and the democratic right to stake claim to the position.

Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and D Sridhar Babu reportedly camped in Hyderabad to chalk out strategies to win the Karimnagar Mayor seat. Intense lobbying is said to be underway, with Leonia Resorts emerging as the focal point of negotiations.

With political equations shifting rapidly, the Karimnagar mayoral election has turned into a high-stakes battle between Congress and BJP, while the BRS holds the key to the final outcome.