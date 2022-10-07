BRS is B-team of BJP: Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao

Hyderabad: Congress party veteran leader V Hanumantha Rao on Thursday alleged that the newly announced national party of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) is the B-team of BJP. He also alleged that KCR was carrying out a dupe fight with the BJP in the state and added that there is no truth behind the comments made by KCR against the BJP.

Hanumanth Rao predicted that no political party in the country would extend support to KCR at the national level and alleged that Chief Minister is planning to spend the money earned in Telangana across the country.

Referring to the comments made by TRS party leaders that the entire country is waiting for KCR's leadership, Rao said that the comments were laughable and added that the ruling party leaders were making such statements in order to please KCR.

Noting that the CM is talking about the farmers of the country, he alleged that KCR never even cared for the farmers of his own State.

He said that KCR has a history of tying hands of the farmers with shackles and claimed that he had formed his national outfit for his personal growth and not for the growth of the country.