BRS is corrupted from gully to Delhi, says PM Modi

Jagtial: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has criticised that the corruption of BRS party leaders who ruled Telangana for ten years has spread from Gully to Delhi. From the Kaleshwaram project to the Delhi liquor scam, the leaders of the party were accused of corruption. The Prime Minister participated in the BJP's Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha held at Jagtial on Monday. On this occasion, referring indirectly to the arrest of BRS MLC Kalvakuntla, the corruption of BRS leaders was exposed on the stage of the assembly.

He called upon the people of the State to make BJP win in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for the development of Telangana. He asked them to defeat the Congress and BRS and teach a lesson to the leaders of that party. Modi reacted for the first time on Kavita's arrest. While the BRS government was involved in corruption in the Kaleswaram project, it was criticized that the leaders of that party had collected commissions in the Delhi liquor scam. BRS party is accused of using Telangana as an ATM. He said that the current Congress government is also doing the same and that both the Congress BRS are corrupt parties.

He made harsh comments on the Congress government saying that it was trying to save BRS and therefore did not investigate the corruption. However, Modi made it clear that they will not leave the corrupt under any circumstances. He criticized that the Congress and BRS parties were working to insult him. He explained that they are continuously working to lead the states and the country towards development. He said that Modi is the guarantee for the development of Telangana.

People were asked to stay away from family parties whose aim is to loot the state and the country. Stating that women's power is great, Modi once again called to support the BJP government. He asked women to vote for BJP and bless him. The Congress government is making a mockery of women's power. The Prime Minister criticized the Congress government for not respecting women.