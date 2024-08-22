Live
- Women, youth, farmers focus of BJP membership drive: Kishan Reddy
- Kejriwal will to lay stone of new academic building soon: Atishi
- 1992 Ajmer rapes: VHP demands capital punishment
- RGK Hospital incident deeply disturbed the whole country: Eatala
- Jr docs seek Kishan’s support in bringing Central Protection Act
- Wril in HC seeking direction to HYDRA not to demolish KTR's farmhouse in Janwada
- SC Women Lawyers Assn condemns crime against women
- Race for TTD chief, board member posts heats up
- We will beef up fight against CM’s cheat act, fumes KTR
- Cases of burglary surge by 23 per cent in Delhi
Just In
BRS leader calls for upgradation of Domalguda GCPE
Hyderabad: BRS leader R Sridhar Reddy on Wednesday demanded the government upgrade the Government College of Physical Education (GCPE) in Domalguda...
Hyderabad: BRS leader R Sridhar Reddy on Wednesday demanded the government upgrade the Government College of Physical Education (GCPE) in Domalguda and affiliate it with the Sports University proposed by the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy. Started in 1958, the institution is the only college in the State to have produced many physical education teachers and coaches.
Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Sridhar Reddy recalled that former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao had allocated Rs 20 crore as the first installment for the construction of new buildings of the GCPE during the BRS government. The designs of the structures were also done as per NCTE standards. The then minister of education, Sabitha Indra Reddy, had laid the foundation stone. Also, the then-government had the idea of upgrading this college to a university. “After the change of guard, there was no progress in the renovation work of this college; even though I wrote a letter to the CM's office in July, there has been no response till now,” said Sridhar Reddy.