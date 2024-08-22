BRS leader calls for upgradation of Domalguda GCPE

Hyderabad: BRS leader R Sridhar Reddy on Wednesday demanded the government upgrade the Government College of Physical Education (GCPE) in Domalguda and affiliate it with the Sports University proposed by the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy. Started in 1958, the institution is the only college in the State to have produced many physical education teachers and coaches.



Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Sridhar Reddy recalled that former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao had allocated Rs 20 crore as the first installment for the construction of new buildings of the GCPE during the BRS government. The designs of the structures were also done as per NCTE standards. The then minister of education, Sabitha Indra Reddy, had laid the foundation stone. Also, the then-government had the idea of upgrading this college to a university. “After the change of guard, there was no progress in the renovation work of this college; even though I wrote a letter to the CM's office in July, there has been no response till now,” said Sridhar Reddy.