BRS leader threatens indefinite hunger strike over pending Rythu Bandhu funds

Hyderabad: Alleging discrimination against Rangareddy district, BRS leader P Karthik Reddy on Thursday said that he would sit on an indefinite hunger strike if the government does not release Rythu Bandhu funds to the farmers of the district.

Addressing a press conference here along with BRSV President Gellu Srinivas Yadav, party leader P Karthik Reddy asked whether the chief minister A Revanth Reddy knows that there is a district called combined Rangareddy district. Revanth Reddy is ignoring Rangareddy only because the Congress did not get votes and seats from the district.

The per capita income of the combined Rangareddy district is highest after Gurgaon district in Haryana. The district is one of the five districts that bring the highest income to the country. “I will call Rythu Bharosa as Rythu Bandhu only. Why are the Rythu Bandhu funds not being deposited to the accounts of the farmers of the district,” asked Karthik Reddy?

The BRS leader said that farmers of the district were cheated on the 111 GO issue. Revanth Reddy is not even in a position to care about the road leading to his constituency. The political importance of the Rangareddy district is being reduced. Why Revanth Reddy could not find a suitable candidate for ministerial post in Rangareddy district? “If the Rythu Bandhu funds do not reach the accounts of the farmers of Rangareddy district within a week, I will go on an indefinite hunger strike,” said Karthik Reddy. He alleged that KCR’s love for farmers was like his mother’s love, while Revanth Reddy’s love was like stepmother’s love.