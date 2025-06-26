BRS leaders castigate Revanth for his comments against KCR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders have vehemently criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his recent remarks targeting former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. BRS leaders argued that out of the Rs 1 lakh crore Kaleshwaram project, only two pillars, valued at Rs 200 crore, sustained damage.

During various press conferences, BRS leaders lashed out at the Chief Minister’s comments concerning their party chief. MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy asserted that Revanth Reddy’s statements on irrigation lacked understanding. “Only two pillars worth Rs 200 crores in just one barrage collapsed in the Rs 1 lakh crore worth project,” stated Prashanth Reddy. “If the government wishes, it can be rebuilt and water can be provided to the farmers, but you have more political gain from spreading bad news than love for the farmers.”

Former Minister Gangula Kamalakar claimed that many areas of Telangana, once fertile due to Kaleshwaram, were now turning into deserts. He questioned the progress of water supply from Tummidihatti via gravity, asking, “How far has it been completed?” Kamalakar urged Revanth Reddy to “Go to Bade Bhai and get permission for the project near Tummidihatti and also national project status for this project.”