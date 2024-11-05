BRS Leaders Demand Justice for Minor Girl’s Death in Gadwal, Urge Action Against Seed Organizer

Gadwal: Telangana: Senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including Dr. RS Praveen Kumar and former state minister Srinivas Goud, Nagar Doddi Venkatramudu , Anjaneyulu Goud,NHPS Ranjit Kumar have voiced strong demands for justice following the tragic death of Vaddera Rajeshwari, a minor girl from Bijwaram village, Maldakal Mandal. Rajeshwari reportedly took her own life after alleged harassment and false accusations of theft by her employer, a prominent local seed organizer.

The incident has sparked widespread public and political outcry, with allegations of police negligence and favoritism due to the accused’s influential connections. According to reports, Rajeshwari was employed as a domestic worker at the home of Bandla Rajasekhar Reddy, a known seed organizer in Gadwal. The family and BRS leaders allege that Reddy accused her of theft, pressuring her under the weight of unsubstantiated claims. Unable to bear the humiliation, Rajeshwari is said to have consumed pesticide, which led to her tragic death.

BRS leaders, along with activists from the Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee, visited Rajeshwari’s family to offer condolences and pledged their support in seeking justice. During the visit, Dr. RS Praveen Kumar condemned the alleged mistreatment of the minor girl and criticized the police for initially omitting Reddy’s name from the First Information Report (FIR). He accused local law enforcement of showing bias by protecting the accused due to his political influence.

Addressing the media, Dr. Kumar called for immediate and strict action against Reddy, along with an impartial investigation into the role of

local police officers who allegedly mishandled the case. "We will not rest until those responsible for this innocent girl's death are brought to justice," he stated, adding that justice for Rajeshwari should serve as a deterrent to prevent the exploitation of minors in the future.

Former minister Srinivas Goud echoed these sentiments, demanding that Reddy be held accountable for his actions. "Exploitation and abuse of vulnerable communities cannot be tolerated. We will ensure this case does not go ignored," he said.Local activists and leaders from multiple organizations held a rally in support of Rajeshwari's family, urging authorities to investigate the broader influence of seed organizers in the district. They argue that some powerful figures use their connections to avoid accountability, further marginalizing vulnerable groups.

The BRS leaders also highlighted the need for stronger protections for minors, calling on the government to address the prevalence of child labor and exploitation in rurallabor and exploitation in rural areas. They expressed concerns that Rajeshwari's case represents broader issues facing marginalized families in Telangana, urging the state to implement policies to protect children from similar fates.

As the case continues to unfold, calls for a fair and transparent investigation grow louder, with the BRS leadership pledging to pursue justice relentlessly. Rajeshwari's death has not only brought attention to her personal tragedy but has also sparked a wider Conversation about child exploitation and power dynamics, and police accountability.