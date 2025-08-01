BRS leaders go into huddle to brainstorm on key issues

Hyderabad: BRS leaders including party Chief K Chandrashekar Rao, working president KT Rama Rao, T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy came into a huddle at the farmhouse at Erravelli on Thursday in the wake of several political developments, including Supreme Court giving judgment on disqualification petition of MLAs and PC Ghose Commission giving its report.

The meeting attains significance with the latest developments in the state. The party leaders are learnt to have discussed the report submitted by the PC Ghose Commission. With the reports coming in that the Commission had reportedly nailed the previous BRS government for the poor maintenance of the barrages, technical glitches and defects in the designs in the report, the BRS leaders discussed how to counter the government.

Sources said that the party leaders felt that the government would take up the report in the Assembly. The BRS chief wanted the party leaders to prepare a counter report with clarification so that the leaders can put their argument in the Assembly.

Sources also said that the BRS chief also discussed the BC Bill. The party leaders are planning to meet the President of India in support of the Bill and also hold a public meeting of BCs in Karimnagar on August 8.

This is the second meeting in the farmhouse of KCR within the last three days. Sources said that the party leaders had discussed the Supreme Court judgment on the disqualification of the MLAs who have defected to the Congress party. The BRS chief during his earlier meeting called upon the party leaders and cadre to take up agitations at field level against the Banakacherla project taken up by the Andhra Pradesh government.