BRS leaders join Cong in Ramagundam

Peddapalli: Aheadof the local body elections, BRS leaders Geetla Shankar Reddy and former Sarpanch Kurra Nukaraju from Antargaon Mandal of Ramagundam constituency joined Congress party in the presence of MLA Raj Thakur here on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, Thakur urged that Shankar Reddy and Nukaraju should not only strengthen Congress party at field level but also work together for the victory of the party’s candidates in the upcoming Zilla Parishad and Gram Panchayat elections.

He said that Congress party fulfilling all the promises made after coming to power and moving forward with the welfare of the people as its goal, making the state an ideal in all fields and becoming a role model for the country and moving forward with the slogan of Rising Telangana.

Mandal Congress Party leaders Maddi Venkatesh Goud and Kampelli Santhosh, Corporation President Bonthala Rajesh, leaders Deeti Balaraju, Marelli Rajireddy and other leaders were present.