BRS leaders spreading canards against CM: SUDA Chairman

Karimnagar: SUDA Chairman and City Congress Committee president Komatireddy Narender Reddy accused BRS leaders of spreading lies saying that there was not a single case against MLA Kaushik Reddy before the formation of the Congress government.

Speaking at a press conference here on Thursday, he said BRS leaders Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao Kaushik Reddy misguiding the public and made power point presentation with proof. He said 28 cases were registered against Kaushik Reddy dur-ing the BRS government.

He alleged that the series of cases against Kaushik Reddy filed since 2013. IPC 506 case in 2013 for threatening to kill, 2017 IPC 507 case, 506, 507, 447, 447, 427 in Warangal Subedari PS, IPC 504, 188, 174 in Veenavanka PS, threatening to kill for obstructing the duties of a government servant, IPC 351, 223, 17 cases were registered in KCR gov-ernment.

Harish Rao was shamelessly criticising CM Revanth Reddy and the Congress government. CM Revanth Reddy questioned how the government is respon-sible for the cases registered against Kaushik Reddy from 2014 to 2023.

Narender Reddy asked BRS party to answer now who is responsible for the cases registered against Kaushik Reddy. The graph of the BRS party has fall-en due to PrajaPalana in the last one year.

In the meeting held at Karimnagar Collectorate the other day, Kaushik Reddy tried to attack Minister Sridhar Babu, and the video was played where Kaushik Reddy pushed Jagtial MLA Dr. Sanjay Kumar with his hand. In the Formula One E-Race case, KTR the A1 accused diverted state government funds to foreign countries and was booked. The chief secretary of the state government himself had said that Rs.55 crores had been diverted without their involve-ment, he said. Narender Reddy warned that Congress workers would not keep their mouths shut if the BRS leaders try to throw mud at the Congress government. The Congress workers will chase them at every step if he once again makes false accusations against CM Revanth Reddy, he said.