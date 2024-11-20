  • Menu
BRS miserably failed in administration: Congress

Highlights

The BRS government miserably failed in setting up a master plan”, said district Congress spokesperson Mohammad Azim.

Talking to the newsmen on Tuesday in Karimnagar, Azim said that the previous government had forgotten the plans in administration and ruled without even knowing the needs of the people, leading to many difficulties.

He flayed BRS, where sportsmen were protesting for the cricket ground due to the construction of parks without playing fields in the city, said they have to take the complete responsibility for this situation. He requested to be patient and wait for the setting up of the ground.

Mohammad Azim assured that the Congress governments will implement 100 percent of the promises given regarding public administration and welfare.

