BRS MLA Disqualification row : Another BRS leader ready to take oath as MLA

BRS leader and former MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao is prepared to take oath as MLA after High Court disqualified the sitting MLA Vanama Venkatateswara Rao for not submitting adequate information in the election affidavit during the 2018 Assembly elections.

Venkat Rao's Councel said that his client BRS leader will meet Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy soon after they received the court orders. Venkat Rao will seek the Speaker's active intervention in accordance with the court order and take oath as the MLA. The High Court gave directions in favour of Venkat Rao who secured the second highest votes after the sitting MLA Vanama Venkatateswara Rao in the false affidavit petition.

The sitting MLA won the seat from Congress and joined the BRS after the elections. A political rivalry between BRS MLA Vanama Venkatateswara Rao and BRS leader Jalagam Venkat Rao continued for the last four year in Kothagudem assembly constituency to show their upmanship .