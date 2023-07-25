Live
- LPU Professors Appointed as Leading Scientists for Mega Research Project
- 17 school, 300 children take part in Brand Bangalore debate
- BJP held protest at AAP office
- Heart always beam with pride: Families remember Kargil soldiers
- BRS MLA Disqualification row : Another BRS leader ready to take oath as MLA
- Normal to heavy rains lash parts of Andhra Pradesh
- Central govt has helped AP government as per the bifurcation Act: Union Home Ministry
- Jagran Film Fest to hold retrospective of seven Anupam Kher films
- Apple releases iOS 16.6 for iPhone users; How to install and other details
- Adimulapu Suresh inspects BR Ambedkar statue works, says will be inaugurated soon
Just In
A man kills his wife strangulating her
LPU Professors Appointed as Leading Scientists for Mega Research Project
17 school, 300 children take part in Brand Bangalore debate
BJP held protest at AAP office
Heart always beam with pride: Families remember Kargil soldiers
BRS MLA Disqualification row : Another BRS leader ready to take oath as MLA
BRS MLA Disqualification row : Another BRS leader ready to take oath as MLA
BRS leader and former MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao is prepared to take oath as MLA after High Court disqualified the sitting MLA Vanama Venkatateswara Rao
BRS leader and former MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao is prepared to take oath as MLA after High Court disqualified the sitting MLA Vanama Venkatateswara Rao for not submitting adequate information in the election affidavit during the 2018 Assembly elections.
Venkat Rao's Councel said that his client BRS leader will meet Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy soon after they received the court orders. Venkat Rao will seek the Speaker's active intervention in accordance with the court order and take oath as the MLA. The High Court gave directions in favour of Venkat Rao who secured the second highest votes after the sitting MLA Vanama Venkatateswara Rao in the false affidavit petition.
The sitting MLA won the seat from Congress and joined the BRS after the elections. A political rivalry between BRS MLA Vanama Venkatateswara Rao and BRS leader Jalagam Venkat Rao continued for the last four year in Kothagudem assembly constituency to show their upmanship .