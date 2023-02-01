BRS MPs slams Centre for allocating funds for Telangana in Union Budget

Hyderabad: Soon after the Budget session which was tabled by the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi MPs on Wednesday slammed the Centre for not allocating anything for Telangana. Addressing the media, MP Keshava Rao said that there is nothing new in the budget presented by the Centre. He said that the finance minister not even once uttered the name of Telangana in her budget speech. He also said that Centre had given allocation to both Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka but not for Telangana. He added that Centre keeping in elections in mind has kept huge allocations for the country for their political mileage.

Similarly, MP Nama Nageswara Rao slammed the Centre for neglecting Telangana in the budget allocation. He said that the Centre ignored all the pleas by the State government over funds for the Kaleshwaram project. He said that the budget is heard by all the people of the nation and Telangana was expecting allocation of funds to the State but it was so disappointing. He also said that the Centre is now focussing on Sree Anna: Millets, Ragi , Johar etc as if no one has cultivated or consumed earlier in the country. He said that most of the budget was only running around bush and nothing else.