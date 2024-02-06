  • Menu
BRS no-confidence motion defeated

A mild tension prevailed during the no-confidence motion, in Yellandu town on Monday
A mild tension prevailed during the no-confidence motion, in Yellandu town on Monday

Yellandu Municipal Chairman Venkateswarlu survives move to topple him

Kothagudem: The no-confidence motion against Yellandu Municipal Chairman Venkateswarlu has been defeated, announced election officer and Kothagudem RDO Sirisha.

The District Collector had ordered a special meeting in response to the request of some councilors who sought a vote of no confidence against the chairman. However, due to a lack of confidence, the council did not have enough members to proceed with the motion. The Municipal Chairman and four councilors are affiliated with the Congress party.

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka and two other ministers from the erstwhile Khammam district keenly worked for the party win. BRS leader and former MLA Haripriya issued a whip to 19 members, including municipal

chairman, who won on the BRS ticket. But the party failed to muster enough numbers.

