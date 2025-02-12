BRS PAC Members Walk Out in Protest Over Chairman’s Selection

Hyderabad: Opposition members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Telangana State Legislature staged a walkout on Tuesday, protesting against the appointment of the PAC Chairman. This marks the third consecutive meeting they have boycotted over the issue.

BRS PAC members Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Satyavathi Rathod, and L. Ramana walked out, alleging that the ruling Congress government had disregarded democratic norms in selecting Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi as the committee's chairman. They claimed that Gandhi, who was originally elected on a BRS ticket but later defected to Congress, was appointed without consulting Leader of the Opposition K. Chandrashekar Rao, violating long-standing legislative traditions.

Addressing the media at the BRS Legislature Party office, the members stated that their party had nominated senior leader T. Harish Rao for the post, but the government unilaterally appointed Gandhi. They further accused the ruling party of suppressing Opposition voices, alleging that their microphones were deliberately switched off whenever they attempted to speak during committee meetings.

The BRS leaders condemned what they called an undemocratic approach by the Congress government and vowed to continue their protest until the issue was addressed.