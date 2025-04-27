BRS Party Cadres Rally in Strength from Gadwal and Alampur to Warangal for 25th Anniversary Celebrations

Alampur/Gadwal: The spirit of Telangana pride soared high as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party celebrated its 25th foundation day with massive enthusiasm. Marking the Silver Jubilee, party activists from Alampur constituency and Gadwal region organized grand rallies and convoys to reach Warangal, where the main celebrations were held.

As part of the festivities, BRS leaders, activists, and supporters from Alampur, led by MLA Sri Vijayudu and MLC Sri Challa Venkata Ramireddy, conveyed heartfelt greetings to the party and its founder. Emphasizing the significance of the party's journey, they highlighted how the BRS flag, born for the self-respect of Telangana people, steered the state towards development and prosperity.

Reflecting the emotional fervor, Kuruvu Pallayya, a BRSV State Leader from Alampur constituency, issued a rallying call:

"The flag born for Telangana’s self-respect is celebrating its birthday! The land of Warangal is being painted pink as BRS cadres march with the spirit of the movement. Towns and villages have risen like a tidal wave to converge at Warangal on April 27."

In Gadwal constituency, under the leadership of BRS Party In-Charge Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, a massive celebration was held at the Old Bus Stand near the Municipal Office. Basu Hanumanthu Naidu hoisted the BRS flag and extended greetings to party members and citizens.

Ahead of the Warangal journey, a grand convoy rally was organized from Nobel School on Dharur Road to Krishna Veni Chowk, showcasing the strength and unity of the BRS cadres. As part of the rally, floral tributes were offered at the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, honoring the great leaders who inspired the Telangana movement.

The convoy then set off towards Warangal to participate in the BRS Rajatotsavam (Silver Jubilee Celebrations) to be held at Elkathurthy, Hanamkonda, starting from 4:00 PM.

Organizers issued key travel guidelines to ensure a smooth and safe journey:

Vehicles should maintain a normal speed without overspeeding or overtaking.

Breakfast arrangements were made near Nobel School, and lunch and dinner were organized at Palmakula en route.

Party members were advised to reach the meeting venue on time and contact leaders if any issues arose during the travel.

Gratitude was extended to all leaders and activists participating in the grand celebration.

The entire movement symbolized not just a celebration of BRS's 25-year journey, but also a renewed commitment towards the party's vision for the future of Telangana.