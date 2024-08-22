BRS Party Conducts Successful Dharna for Rs. 2 Lakh Farmer Loan Waiver

Gadwal: The BRS party organized a successful dharna program at the Jogulamba Gadwal District Collector's office, demanding the immediate and unconditional implementation of the promised Rs. 2 lakh farmer loan waiver. A delegation led by prominent BRS leaders and farmers submitted a memorandum to District Collector AD Veerabhadrappa, urging the government to fulfill its commitment to the farming community.

The memorandum highlighted the Telangana government's promise to waive off farmer loans up to Rs. 2 lakh, a key promise made by the Congress party during the last assembly elections. Initially, the government announced a loan waiver scheme amounting to Rs. 60,000 crores, which was later reduced to Rs. 41,000 crores, and subsequently revised to Rs. 36,000 crores after a cabinet meeting. In the budget, an allocation of Rs. 27,000 crores was made with various conditions imposed, but ultimately, only Rs. 17,000 crores were disbursed by August 15, with the government claiming that the waiver was complete.

However, reports suggest that only 42.50% of the promised loan waiver has been fulfilled. Ministers have acknowledged that due to several restrictions, 1.7 million farmers have yet to receive the benefits of the waiver. The BRS party accused the government of diverting attention from this issue by blaming the opposition, particularly the BRS party, and demanded that the loan waiver be implemented without any further delays or conditions. The farmers should not be made to run around banks for the waiver.

The dharna saw the participation of senior BRS leaders, including Nagar Doddi Venkataramulu, state senior leader, Boss Shyamala Hanumanthu Naidu, ZPTC and district leaders Dr. K. Vijay Kumar, Patel Janardhan Reddy, N. Jayaram Reddy, Gumma Govardhan, Tower Makbool, Beechupalli Muni, Rangu Maddileti, Manda Mallikarjun, Vinod, B. Gopal, and Satya Reddy. A large number of farmers, BRS leaders, and party workers participated in the peaceful protest, making it a resounding success.