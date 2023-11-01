BRS party has no bosses in Delhi, asks people to chose the right people

KHAMMAM: Telangana Chief Minister KCR said that the BRS party is dedicated to serving the people of Telangana and fighting for their rights and stated that the party does not have any bosses in Delhi, and their loyalty lies with the people.

Speaking at Praja Ashirwad meeting in Illandu, the Chief Minister criticised the previous Congress government, accusing them of neglecting the poor and farmers. He highlighted the improvements in the healthcare and education systems in Telangana, including the success of the KCR kit in increasing deliveries in government hospitals. KCR mentioned the establishment of residential schools for all classes, which have produced high-ranking students in the All India Level NEET exam.

KCR also addressed the issues faced by tribal communities and expressed his commitment to their development. He mentioned the transformation of tribal Tandas into Gram Panchayats and the establishment of Vaikunthadhamas for proper cremations. The Chief Minister urged the voters to identify the parties that truly understand the minimum needs of the people and vote accordingly. He urged the people to vote for Hari Priya Nayak who was educated.