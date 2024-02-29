BRS Powerpoint presentation to public reps during ‘Chalo Medigadda’

Hyderabad: The BRS is slated to give a Powerpoint presentation to public representatives going to the Medigadda reservoir as part of the ‘Chalo Medigadda’ call given by the party.

It called for ‘Chalo Medigadda’ to counter the government allegations on the project. The party has been stating that only three pillars were damaged, but not the entire Kaleshwaram project. According to sources, senior leader and former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao will explain the benefits the project and the extent of the ayacut the project has created. Rao will explain how the project boosted the groundwater levels all along.

Party leaders KTR and Harish Rao have taken the responsibility to take public representatives to the project on March 1. The party will take its MPs, MLAs, former MPs, ex-MLAs/MLCs, along with irrigation experts and senior party leaders to have a field study of the alleged damage caused to the three pillars in one block of the barrage.

The leaders on Wednesday approached Director-General of Police Ravi Gupta and sought permission for the programme, giving route map. They will start from Telangana Bhavan at 8.30 am on Friday; travel through Uppal, Ghatkesar, Bhongir, Alair, Jangaon, Warangal, Parkal, Bhupalpally and reach Medigadda.

KTR has called upon party leaders and activists to expose the Congress ‘conspiracies’ on the project. He released a pamphlet on the ‘Chalo Medigadda’ at Sircilla in the presence of Peddapally district ZP chairman Putta Madhukar.

Rao accused the Congress of plotting to demolish the Kaleshwaram project for votes in LS elections. He said the government, which was supposed to remove, repair three sagging Medigadda pillars and restore them, was planning a conspiracy to defame the BRS with false allegations.