  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

BRS Praises Telangana High Court's Decision on Disqualification of Defected MLAs

BRS Praises Telangana High Courts Decision on Disqualification of Defected MLAs
x
Highlights

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has applauded the Telangana High Court’s ruling on its petitions seeking the disqualification of three MLAs who switched to the Congress party.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has applauded the Telangana High Court’s ruling on its petitions seeking the disqualification of three MLAs who switched to the Congress party.

K.T. Rama Rao, the working president of BRS, expressed his approval of the court’s decision. He reiterated that the party had always maintained that the defections were unlawful and that the MLAs should face the consequences. “The Supreme Court has shown a strong stance on defections. We approached the court after the Speaker failed to address our concerns. We are hopeful that the disqualification of these MLAs will lead to by-elections in the state,” Rama Rao stated.

Senior party leader T. Harish Rao called the High Court's ruling a “blow to the Congress party and its government.” He described it as a “major setback for Congress’ undemocratic actions” and asserted that the decision reinforces that individuals who switch parties cannot avoid disqualification. Rao expressed optimism that the BRS would secure victories in the upcoming byelections once the MLAs—Danam Nagender (Khairatabad), Kadiam Srihari (Station Ghanpur), and Tellam Venkat Rao (Bhadrachalam)—are disqualified.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick