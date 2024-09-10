Live
Just In
BRS Praises Telangana High Court's Decision on Disqualification of Defected MLAs
The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has applauded the Telangana High Court’s ruling on its petitions seeking the disqualification of three MLAs who switched to the Congress party.
K.T. Rama Rao, the working president of BRS, expressed his approval of the court’s decision. He reiterated that the party had always maintained that the defections were unlawful and that the MLAs should face the consequences. “The Supreme Court has shown a strong stance on defections. We approached the court after the Speaker failed to address our concerns. We are hopeful that the disqualification of these MLAs will lead to by-elections in the state,” Rama Rao stated.
Senior party leader T. Harish Rao called the High Court's ruling a “blow to the Congress party and its government.” He described it as a “major setback for Congress’ undemocratic actions” and asserted that the decision reinforces that individuals who switch parties cannot avoid disqualification. Rao expressed optimism that the BRS would secure victories in the upcoming byelections once the MLAs—Danam Nagender (Khairatabad), Kadiam Srihari (Station Ghanpur), and Tellam Venkat Rao (Bhadrachalam)—are disqualified.