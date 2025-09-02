Live
BRS Protests Against Congress' Ghosh Commission in Wanaparthy
In a significant show of opposition, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) organised a large-scale protest at Ambedkar Square, located in the Wanaparthy district, against what they termed as the Congress party's misinformation regarding the Kaleshwaram project, following the establishment of the Ghosh Commission.
Former Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy joined the protest, delivering a speech that accused the Congress and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of betraying Telangana by failing to construct vital projects on the Godavari and Krishna rivers during the united state period. Reddy highlighted Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's accomplishments, noting the completion of the Palamuru and Rangareddy projects which have irrigated 1.2 million acres, and the Kaleshwaram project, which he claims has provided water to 7 million acres in just three years.
Reddy was particularly critical of Congress leader Revanth Reddy, accusing him of misusing funds and attempting to undermine KCR by launching a commission of inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project. He asserted that the Central Water Resources Engineers had previously lauded KCR's efforts as a 'miracle'. Reddy suggested that Revanth's motivations were politically driven by loyalty to former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
The former minister condemned the Congress for allegedly generating a diversionary tactic to mask their failures, particularly regarding the incomplete 10 percent of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy project, which remains unfinished two years into their governance. He challenged Revanth to fulfil his responsibilities to Palamuru's farmers instead of engaging in political theatrics.
Reddy also referenced Rahul Gandhi’s recent commentary on federal investigative agencies, implying that Revanth's calls for a CBI inquiry into the Kaleshwaram project suggested he was aligning with Modi's narrative. He praised KCR's administration for significantly boosting food production, claiming an output surpassing Punjab's.
In closing, Reddy expressed his belief that efforts to undermine KCR would ultimately fail and pledged that the electorate would support KCR in the upcoming local body elections, teaching Revanth a lesson for his perceived dishonesty during the protests.