Live
- This Week's New Theatrical Movies and OTT Series Releases From Mangalavaaram to Ghost
- Wanaparthy: Agri Minister highlights progress
- Jharkhand Foundation Day 2023 Wishes, WhatsApp Status and Quotes to Share on 15th November
- Cong will change CM every 6 months: KTR
- Intense battle brews in Kollapur
- 5 Best camera smartphones under Rs 20,000: Samsung Galaxy A23, Oppo A79 and more
- Mancherial: Suman teaches winning formula to BRS cadres
- Dhootha, Starring Naga Chaitanya, Reveals OTT Platform and Sets Release Date
- KCR betrayed people of Telangana: Yashaswini
- BRS spending 100s of crores to defeat me: Seethakka
Just In
BRS spending 100s of crores to defeat me: Seethakka
Highlights
Congress party candidate from Mulugu and MLA Seethakka said that injustice has been done to the people of all sections during the KCRC’s ten-year rule
Mulugu: Congress party candidate from Mulugu and MLA Seethakka said that injustice has been done to the people of all sections during the KCRC’s ten-year rule. Seethakka campaign vigorously in the villages of Keshavpur.
Speaking on the occasion, she said, “BRS leaders came to Mulugu holding hundreds of crores of rupees to defeat me.
They are coming to buy votes with money. What political background Pocham Pelli Srinivas Reddy has who is two-time MLC with money.
I carried the weapon that I picked up in my childhood for the people, even though I knew that my life would be lost. I worked in the movement for the people who believed in me.”
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS