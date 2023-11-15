BRS spending 100s of crores to defeat me: Seethakka

Mulugu: Congress party candidate from Mulugu and MLA Seethakka said that injustice has been done to the people of all sections during the KCRC’s ten-year rule. Seethakka campaign vigorously in the villages of Keshavpur.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, “BRS leaders came to Mulugu holding hundreds of crores of rupees to defeat me.

They are coming to buy votes with money. What political background Pocham Pelli Srinivas Reddy has who is two-time MLC with money.

I carried the weapon that I picked up in my childhood for the people, even though I knew that my life would be lost. I worked in the movement for the people who believed in me.”