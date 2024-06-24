Live
Just In
BRS to Approach Supreme Court Against MLAs Switching Party
The Bharata Rashtra Samithi Party (BRS) has decided to take their case to the Supreme Court regarding the disqualification of Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who have been leaving their party to join the Congress against the will of the people.
After consulting with legal experts, BRS has made the decision to seek justice through the highest court in the land.
Citing the Supreme Court's previous rulings, BRS notes that the Speaker must make a decision on disqualification petitions within three months. Furthermore, paragraphs 30 and 33 of a previous judgment by the Supreme Court state that the High Court must make a decision promptly.
A hearing was recently held in the High Court regarding the disqualification of Danam Nagender on the 27th of this month. BRS plans to take their case to the Supreme Court simultaneously against Danam Nagender and other MLAs who have switched parties.