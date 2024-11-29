BRS to celebrate ‘Deeksha Diwas’ today

Hyderabad: To mark the ‘fast on to death’ undertaken by the BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao during the Telangana agitation, the BRS party leaders and cadre would be celebrating the Deeksha Diwas on Friday.

The party’s working president, KT Rama Rao, has given a call to the party leaders to celebrate the day, which turned the momentum of the agitation and paved the way for the formation of a separate Telangana State. The district leaders have been asked to celebrate the day in the district, mandal, and village headquarters during the day.

The BRS leaders had a meeting for having a grand celebration at the party office in Telangana Bhavan. The Hyderabad party leaders led by MLA T Srinivas Yadav would be offering fruits and food to the patients in Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in the morning. Later in the evening, the party leaders would be taking out a huge rally from Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital to Telangana Bhavan. The BRS working president, KTR, who would attend the celebrations in Sircilla in the morning, would also participate in the rally in the evening.

Srinivas Yadav said that KCR is a great leader who was ready to sacrifice his life for the achievement of Telangana State. He said that cultural programmes would be held at Telangana Bhavan, a specially prepared documentary explaining the background of KCR's movement would be screened, and a meeting would also be held. He said that a large number of party workers from all parts of the State would attend this programme. The party leaders have put up huge flex hoardings of KCR in front of the Telangana Bhavan, giving it a festive look.