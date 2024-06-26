BRS to knock at Speaker’s doors with disqualification pleas against 2 MLAs

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders have readied the disqualification petition against the party MLAs Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Dr Sanjay and are waiting for time from the Telangana Assembly Speaker G Prasad.

The BRS leaders contacted the Speaker over phone requesting for his time. However, the Speaker, who was busy, said he would give them time on Wednesday. Talking to reporters, the BRS senior leader G Jagadish Reddy said that the party leaders Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Dr Sanjay have won with the B-forms given by the BRS party and later joined Congress party. “We are going to meet the Speaker and demand cancellation of the membership. The Speaker had assured us to give time either today or tomorrow. Along with these two MLAs, the Speaker should disqualify the other three MLAs whose petition was already submitted by the party to the Speaker,” said Jagadish Reddy.

The BRS leader said that the Speaker should initiate action against the defecting MLAs. The Congress party’s senior leader T Jeevan Reddy has remembered the ‘PaanchNyay’ stating that it was not good for the party to entertain defections. The party has promised to disqualify the MLAs defecting to the party,” said Jagadish Reddy, alleging that the Congress party was going against their own promise.

“The Congress party is deceiving the people of the country. The Anti-Defection Act was brought by Congress governments but now they going against their own rule,” he alleged. There is one Rahul Congress there and Revanth Congress here. While Rahul has been attacking BJP policies, Revanth Reddy’s PCC is acting like the tail of BJP. Rahul says this was the ‘Modani’ government the PCC president is calling ‘Bade bhai and Chote bhai’,” said Jagadish Reddy.

The BRS leader said that they would not leave a single person defecting the party and make them stand like culprits before the people. Revanth Reddy is in fear and opposition has begun in the Congress party. To save his post he is encouraging defections, he said.