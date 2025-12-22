BRS to move court over Speaker’s nod on defections

Hyderabad: The BRS has decided to approach the court against the decision of the Telangana Speaker to let off the MLAs facing defection charges.

According to sources, this was told by the BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao in the party’s extended committee meeting held at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday. Sources said that the BRS chief lauded the party leaders for good performance in the panchayat elections.

“You have done good work in the sarpanch elections. There was anti-incumbency on the government. If there were symbols in these elections, the power of BRS would have known. People have taught a good lesson to the Congress leaders, who were with arrogance,” KCR reportedly said in the meeting.

Sources said that the BRS chief was upset that the agenda of the present Congress government was to target the opposition leaders and particularly him. He said that the party would go to the people and explain to them the injustice done to them by the present government.

He also said that the party had given two year’s time to the government and now it was the time to fight against the government on behalf of the people, said KCR according to sources.